Funding goes to SANE rooms at Trinity Hospital

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A $100,000 grant awarded to Trinity Health will be going to helping those who have been sexual assaulted receive private and safe care.

The money will be going to Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner interview and exam rooms at the new Trinity Hospital.

The space will provide a confidential space for victims to go to within the E.R. without having to wait or be seen in a public setting like an emergency room.

Their current facility downtown does have rooms for the process, however the new rooms will be larger and include a full shower for victims to use after their exam.

Trinity Health has partnered with Central Dakota Forensic Nurse Examiners the last five years to bring better more efficient care to victims in 2021 alone, the organization saw more than 44 victims and this year, they are seeing more, making the need for this space at the new facility so great.

“It’s disheartening to see in your community because I think a lot of people think do see Minot still as a small town community and bad things don’t happen here, so it is sad to see the increased number,” said Samantha Mujakovic, a nurse manager with Central Dakota Forensic Nurse Examiers.

The grant was given by the William Randolph Hearst Foundation.

