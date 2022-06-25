Advertisement

Former WWE star Adam Scherr taking in McQuade’s Softball Tournament

WWE superstar Braun Strowman
WWE superstar Braun Strowman(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you see a six-foot eight-inch man weighing in at 344 pounds at the McQuade’s Softball tournament this weekend. Yes, that’s former WWE superstar Braun Strowman and now softball legend Adam Scherr.

Scherr is representing Anarchy Bats at the tournament and will make appearances throughout the weekend.

On Friday, he took part in a pregame home run derby at Municipal Ballpark. Scherr says he slugged a 503 foot home run in the contest.

The Titan commented that wrestling may be easier than sticking to your usual home run limits in games.

I think it’s a lot easier to body slam Big Show. When you get to these high-level tournaments like McQuades. You see that there are home run restrictions, and it becomes a game of chess. You must be choosing of when to hit home runs. The technology has gotten so advanced and so unbelievable. These bats right out of the wrapper, I’m hitting balls 400, 450 feet without even trying,” said Scherr.

The tournament goes on throughout the weekend.

