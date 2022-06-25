Emotional reactions ripple across North Dakota after SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Abortions in North Dakota may soon be outlawed. Friday morning the Supreme Court of the United States handed down a ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that effectively leaves abortion rights up to the states. Now, Attorney General Drew Wrigley has 30 days to determine if it sets into effect North Dakota’s trigger law.

Friday’s ruling led to an emotional reaction for much of the state.

“It was surreal, I was making an abortion appointment for someone while the supreme court overturned Roe V. Wade, so we’re devastated, we’re angry, we’re sad,” said Tammi Kromenaker, Red River Women’s Clinic director.

“I was actually in a national Right to Life convention meeting, and I just stepped out. We heard it in there and we are definitely all very joyful. There’s a lot of tears because there’s a lot of people who worked to set the stage for this for a very long time,” said McKenzie McCoy, North Dakota Right to Life:

But the immediate effects of the ruling may not be felt just yet.

The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo says if abortion is outlawed, a site has already been secured to move the clinic five minutes across the river to Moorhead, MN, where abortion is legally protected.

“It’s because we are lucky that there’s a politically protected state right next door and that is not the case for a vast majority of this nation,” said Kromenaker.

Those both for and against abortion say their work doesn’t stop here.

The Bismarck Diocese released a statement calling on State and Federal Officials to “take this opportunity to enact laws which protect the child in the womb and support pregnant and parenting mothers.”

The North Dakota Women’s Network says they’ll keep pursuing legal protections.

“We will continue the fight. We will continue the fight for the restoration of privacy and access to healthcare for North Dakotans,” said Kristie Wolff, ND Women’s Network.

The last time North Dakota looked at banning abortions was in 2014, after a federal judge overturned a North Dakota abortion law considered one of the most restrictive in the nation.

