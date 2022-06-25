Crews clean up fuel leak on Burdick viaduct

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Crews with Minot Fire and the city street department managed to contain a fuel leak on the Burdick Expressway Viaduct Friday afternoon, after an asphalt trailer tipped over.

The city said the tipped trailer began leaking hydraulic and diesel fuel on the road. Crews managed to stop the draining fluid from entering the storm water system.

Hazmat crews cleaned up the spill. No one was hurt.

