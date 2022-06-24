Williston Basin School District releases strategic plan

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District has released their strategic plan, giving the public some insight on the future of education in the region.

The 35-page document consists of four strategic anchors and 17 priorities that the school board feels will best prepare students for the future while creating a roadmap for the district.

Nearly 40 students, parents, teachers, and staff worked to create the strategic plan, which was approved by the school board during their June meeting. One of the many priorities includes continuing to drive innovative learning through a long-term innovation plan. Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley will oversee its creation.

“So, part of it is to highlight those things and create a process that we can communicate with the entire community the things that are happening in our schools,” said Faidley.

The plan also includes building upon the successes of Career and Technical Education, providing more opportunities for work-based learning and industry certification before graduation.

“Career and Technical Education is just so much of what our world is. We are so very fortunate that we have a district that is really progressive in thinking about preparing kids for their future,” said Haley Jeannotte, Career Development Coordinator.

With the document completed, the district will soon create a facilities master plan with a 5, 10, and 15-year outlook.

“There’s a lot of growth in the district, which is great for the community, but also poses some challenges from a facility perspective, so we’ll be looking at both the deferred maintenance side as well as potential additional facilities that may be needed,” said Chris Jundt, Board President.

Jundt adds that the strategic plan is considered a living document that requires annual reports on the progress of each priority.

Another strategic priority includes developing a long-term financial plan, which would be a first for the district. You can view the strategic plan in its entirety by visiting this link.

