Advertisement

Trial set for Bismarck man accused of breaking into home and threatening minor

21-year-old Fabian Tovar
21-year-old Fabian Tovar(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who police say broke into a home and held a knife to a minor’s throat will head to trial.

Witnesses told police that an intruder, later identified as 21-year-old Fabian Tovar, broke into their Bismarck home around two in the morning on May 9. One witness said he went to check on his son and found Tovar holding a knife to the minor’s throat threatening to kill him and making him pinky promise not to make noise. They say the man fled, leaving his shoes, when another adult was called.

Monday Tovar pleaded not guilty to criminal trespass and two counts of terrorizing. He remains in custody on a $150,000 cash bond.

He’s set to face a jury Sept. 15.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
Mountain lion spotted in Bismarck
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted on Bismarck security camera Tuesday
33-year-old Katie Heidinger and 46-year-old Derrick Walker
Pair sentenced federally in child sex crime investigation
Fort Yates woman and Grand Forks man pleaded guilty.
Pair plead guilty to raping minor in Burleigh County
Life Flight helicopter
Two children rescued after falling into ravine in the Badlands

Latest News

taxable sales
Fourth straight quarter of double-digit growth in North Dakota taxable sales
Photo: ND Game and Fish
There’s still time to get a deer gun license
2019 Standing Rock Road washout
Families of those killed in 2019 Standing Rock Road washout appeal case
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
Rural healthcare poses challenges healthcare community working to address
Bryan Schiefelbein
Bismarck man charged with attempted murder in Wednesday stabbing