Advertisement

Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday the cause is still under investigation, but the whole wheel...
Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday the cause is still under investigation, but the whole wheel could come off, risking a crash.(Toyota)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker’s ambitions to roll out electric cars.

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday the cause is still under investigation, but the whole wheel could come off, risking a crash.

“Until the remedy is available, no one should drive these vehicles,” the company said in a statement.

Among the vehicles subject to the latest recall, about 2,200 were destined for Europe, 270 for North America, 112 for Japan, and 60 for the rest of Asia, according to Toyota. They were produced between March and June.

The bZ4X, which went on sale about two months ago, is a key model in Toyota’s plans to strengthen its electric lineup.

Toyota is planning to have 30 EV models by 2030, selling 3.5 million electric vehicles globally that year. Toyota is also investing 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) in battery research and development to achieve such goals.

The “bz” in the recalled model’s name, as well as others in the works, stands for a “beyond zero” series, including sport-utility vehicles of all sizes, pickup trucks and sportscars, according to Toyota.

The maker of the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models has been seen by some critics as a straggler in pushing electric vehicles, partly because it has been so bullish, and successful, in other green technology, such as hybrids and fuel cells, as well as efficient gas engines.

Demand for electric cars is expected to continue growing, especially with gas prices soaring recently, amid worries about inflation and the war in Ukraine, and people around the world become more conscious about climate change and the environment.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter aat https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
Mountain lion spotted in Bismarck
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted on Bismarck security camera Tuesday
33-year-old Katie Heidinger and 46-year-old Derrick Walker
Pair sentenced federally in child sex crime investigation
Fort Yates woman and Grand Forks man pleaded guilty.
Pair plead guilty to raping minor in Burleigh County
Life Flight helicopter
Two children rescued after falling into ravine in the Badlands

Latest News

taxable sales
Fourth straight quarter of double-digit growth in North Dakota taxable sales
Officials said a bear died after getting trapped in a car during a heat wave in Tennessee.
Officials: Bear dies trapped in car at temperatures possibly above 140 degrees
Photo: ND Game and Fish
There’s still time to get a deer gun license
2019 Standing Rock Road washout
Families of those killed in 2019 Standing Rock Road washout appeal case
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
Rural healthcare poses challenges healthcare community working to address