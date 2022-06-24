Advertisement

There’s still time to get a deer gun license

Photo: ND Game and Fish
Photo: ND Game and Fish(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s still time to apply for a deer gun hunting license for the upcoming hunting season.

After the lottery, there are more than 5,500 licenses available. This year, North Dakota Game and Fish made 64,200 deer gun licenses available in the lottery.

That’s about 11% less than the licenses available last year. Game and Fish officials say fewer licenses are due to epizootic hemorrhagic disease, which ravaged deer populations last year.

“We saw a lot of reduction in the deer numbers and the tags were associated with white tail deer. Our mule deer numbers actually in the badlands are doing very well, we actually increased slightly there,” said assistant wildlife division chief for North Dakota Game and Fish Bill Haase.

EHD put a dent in hunter success last year. During the 2021 season, hunter success was down to 57% from 68% the year before. Generally, Game and Fish considers 70% to be a successful season.

To apply for a license, which is only available to resident applicants who were unsuccessful in the lottery, visit gf.nd.gov.

