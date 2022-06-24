South Prairie hires Sheila Green-Gerding as girls basketball coach

SOUTH PRAIRIE, N.D. (KMOT) - Sheila Green-Gerding will take over the South Prairie girls basketball program, the school’s athletic department announced Monday.

Gerding spent the previous five years as the school counselor at South Prairie after a 22-year coaching career with the Minot State women’s basketball team.

One of Gerding’s three daughters, MaKya, recently finished her freshman season on the Royals basketball team.

Your News Leader featured MaKya during her eighth-grade year.

