North Dakota’s lone abortion provider ‘has a plan’ for trigger law

By Hope Sisk
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) -Employees of the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, the only health care provider in North Dakota that performs abortions, say patients with scheduled appointments will not lose them following the ruling by the Supreme Court impacting abortion rights. Tammi Kromenaker, director at the clinic, says their operations will not change as Attorney General Drew Wrigley has thirty days to certify whether the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision gives effect to North Dakota’s trigger law banning abortion.

Kromenaker says she plans to have the clinic’s attorneys advise them on next steps following Wrigley’s decision.

“We made a plan for this,” Kromenaker said. “We have a plan. Red River Women’s Clinic will continue to provide that very necessary abortion care.”

If abortion becomes illegal in North Dakota, Kromenaker says the clinic has already secured a space in Moorhead, Minnesota, a state where abortion is legally protected.

“We want to reassure to patients who already have appointments with us that their appointment is safe,” she said. “It’s because we are lucky that there’s a politically protected state right next door and that is not the case for a vast majority of this nation.”

Meanwhile, the Bismarck Diocese said the ruling can be described as the end of what it calls a “50-year national nightmare and tragedy,” and urges state and federal officials to enact laws that protect children in the womb, as well as support pregnant women and mothers.

