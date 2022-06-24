North Dakota Senators voice opposition to gun bill, citing Second Amendment concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOT) – North Dakota’s two U.S. Senators voiced opposition to a sweeping gun safety bill passed by a bipartisan group of Senators late Thursday night, citing concerns that the legislation infringes on Second Amendment rights.

The bill would toughen background checks, keep firearms out of the hands of more domestic violence offenders, and set a framework for “red flag” laws. It would also help fund school safety and mental health programs.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, voted against the bill, releasing the following statement:

“I believe we need to do more to secure our schools but I am concerned that the red flag provisions in the Murphy/Cornyn bill will unfairly infringe on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, which is why I voted against it. Also, that’s why I have cosponsored the Safe Schools Act which provides additional resources for school security, training for law enforcement, better enforcement of our current laws, and more mental health resources.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, did not vote on the bill, as he is currently recovering in North Dakota from a recent injury, but voiced opposition to its passage Thursday night, saying:

“I am committed to policies addressing mental health and securing our schools, but I cannot condone the infringement on Americans’ constitutionally guaranteed Second Amendment liberties. Further, this bill was crafted without any committee process or refining amendments. It is past time for the Senate to function within its rules and designed structure. At the end of the day, I cannot support legislation which restricts the Second Amendment right to bear arms for law-abiding American citizens.”

The bill passed 65-33, with 15 Republicans joining Senate Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY.

The bill is expected to go to the House Friday.

