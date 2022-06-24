Advertisement

NDAPSSA College Year-End Awards

NDAPSSA College Year-End Awards
NDAPSSA College Year-End Awards(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the ongoing success of NDSU Football and UND hockey, it not uncommon to find those two programs in the year-end voting by the Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. This year is the exception, and the Bison won the F.C.S. title again.

The Male college team of the year is Bismarck State baseball. The Mystics were a step away from qualifying for the Junior College World Series.

BSC had the top batting average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage in the country.

Michael Keeran is the college male coach of the year. The Mystics went 37-&-8 despite battling the nasty weather this spring.

The college male athlete of the year is Danny Kittner. All he did was lead the nation in catches, yards, all-purpose yards and Danny was 2nd in touchdowns behind Luke Little.

Kitter is a 1st-team All-American, and he set a number of conference records as well.

The college female athlete of the year is D’Andra Morris. She won national championships both indoor and outdoor in the triple jump. She also set school-records along the way.

The female team of the year is Jimmies Volleyball. Jamestown’s only loss of the season was in the N.A.I.A. semi-finals.

Adam Jacobson is the coach of the year. He led the Science basketball team to a 30-&-3 record. Bismarck State’s Kyle Kuether was a finalist.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
Mountain lion spotted in Bismarck
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted on Bismarck security camera Tuesday
33-year-old Katie Heidinger and 46-year-old Derrick Walker
Pair sentenced federally in child sex crime investigation
Fort Yates woman and Grand Forks man pleaded guilty.
Pair plead guilty to raping minor in Burleigh County
Life Flight helicopter
Two children rescued after falling into ravine in the Badlands

Latest News

McQuade Softball Tournament
McQuade Softball Tournament
Williston Basin School District
Williston Basin School District releases strategic plan
taxable sales
Fourth straight quarter of double-digit growth in North Dakota taxable sales
Photo: ND Game and Fish
There’s still time to get a deer gun license