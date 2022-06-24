NDAPSSA College Year-End Awards

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the ongoing success of NDSU Football and UND hockey, it not uncommon to find those two programs in the year-end voting by the Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. This year is the exception, and the Bison won the F.C.S. title again.

The Male college team of the year is Bismarck State baseball. The Mystics were a step away from qualifying for the Junior College World Series.

BSC had the top batting average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage in the country.

Michael Keeran is the college male coach of the year. The Mystics went 37-&-8 despite battling the nasty weather this spring.

The college male athlete of the year is Danny Kittner. All he did was lead the nation in catches, yards, all-purpose yards and Danny was 2nd in touchdowns behind Luke Little.

Kitter is a 1st-team All-American, and he set a number of conference records as well.

The college female athlete of the year is D’Andra Morris. She won national championships both indoor and outdoor in the triple jump. She also set school-records along the way.

The female team of the year is Jimmies Volleyball. Jamestown’s only loss of the season was in the N.A.I.A. semi-finals.

Adam Jacobson is the coach of the year. He led the Science basketball team to a 30-&-3 record. Bismarck State’s Kyle Kuether was a finalist.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.