Minot Men’s Winter Refuge holding “Wheels and Wings”

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Men’s Winter Refuge is holding the first-ever Wheels and Wings event at Minot’s Harley Davidson this weekend.

The event is aimed at helping raise money for the non-profit organization and provides resources to those in need.

Men like James Jimenez knows the importance of the Minot’s Men’s Winter refuge.

“Did two weeks in the shelter I had the dollar tree job wasn’t too many hours, so I got a Kentucky Fried Chicken job as a cook, stayed two weeks at the shelter said and done I got an apartment and I’m just living life,” said Jimenez.

The shelter is Volunteer-based and relies on donations and fundraisers like the Wheels and Wings event. Others that have been helped will share their personal stories and how they have been able to turn their lives around.

“Our focus at the Men’s Winter Refuge is to bring guys in who obviously need a place to stay that is priority number one a bed stays indoors and from there we work on finding them full-time employment we work with them to see what kind of jobs they like to do or want to do and then from there we move on to housing,” said Mike Zimmer.

The fundraiser aims at helping get the message out that there is hope in any situation

The fundraiser kicks off Saturday morning at 11 am at the Minot Harley Davidson until 7 pm.

Related content:

https://www.facebook.com/menswinterrefuge

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.