Minot flood protection: What’s been accomplished over the past year?

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It has been 11 years since the historic flood devastated the City of Minot causing billions of dollars’ worth of damage. Since then, the city has worked to defend itself from the next possible natural disaster.

This year, the Mouse River Flood Protection Project has made some major milestones in their efforts for flood relief.

Phase MI-1, which costs more than $45 million and includes flood wall levees and a pump station near Broadway and Fourth Avenue Northwest, is complete. That project took close to three years to complete.

Phase MI-5, which starts near Third Street Northeast and runs along the property line of BNSF Railway, broke ground this year. That phase will eventually include concrete flood walls, a dry storm water pond, and a storm water pump station.

Officials with the project also announced that they will soon begin work on phases MI-6 and MI-7 that take place in downtown Minot and the Roosevelt Park area.

The overall flood protection project for the region will take at least 20 more years, but the Souris River Joint Board is hoping to secure more funding from state lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session to speed up the process.

