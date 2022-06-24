Military Appreciation Day Friday at Roosevelt Park Zoo & Pool

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Roosevelt Park Zoo is using this Friday, June 24, to show appreciation for those who protect our freedoms.

Current servicemembers and those who have served get free admission to the Roosevelt Park Zoo and the Roosevelt Park Pool, from 12-8 p.m.

All they have to do is bring their military ID. Immediate family members will get in free as well.

For those unable to make it Friday, the zoo will have free admission for military Wednesdays in July.

