McQuade Softball Tournament

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the 47th-Annual gathering of the Sam McQuade Sr. Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament.

It got started on Thursday evening with the U.S.A. Patriots playing an exhibition against a team which includes KFYR-TV’s Neil Vierzba.

Mike Wolf is one of the tournament directors and he says 422-teams are signed up to play this week.

There will also be a new record for a team traveling the farthest. Two squads from Quam will compete at the McQuade.

“Other than Canadian teams these are the first real foreign teams that we’ve had, and you know it’s how everybody gets here. It’s kind of word of mouth. Somebody tells somebody who tells somebody else and then they make a phone call to us. Sometimes there are some ties back to North Dakota but in this case there isn’t. They just heard about this tournament. They heard how we support the military because a lot of these individuals are military personnel,” said Mike Wolf, Co-Tournament Director.

Having the diamonds, the volunteers, the umpires and the commitment to pull off this event every year is probably something we take for granted around this part of the world.

Wolf understands more than most just how much work it takes to make the McQuade run so smoothly.

“I told someone the other day Rapid City, which is bigger than Bismarck, has six diamonds for the entire city. You have Bismarck and Mandan that have 40 diamonds that we can play on and that’s how you can run a tournament of this size in two days when you look at only playing two rounds on Friday night and our last rounds are at 1:20 on Sunday so we run a 400-plus team tournament in literally two days,” said Wolf.

The tournament runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.