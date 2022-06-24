Life sentence for Tokio man in death of foster child

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – A federal judge has sentenced a Tokio man to life in prison for his role in the death of a five-year-old foster child in his care in May 2020.

Federal prosecutors said Erich Longie, Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder within Indian country, as well as three counts of child abuse in Indian Country, and one count of child neglect in Indian Country.

Prosecutors said that FBI and BIA agents responded to the home of Erich and Tammy Longie on the Spirit Lake Reservation on May 6, 2020, and found the body of the five-year-old child in the basement.

Investigators said they observed bruising throughout the child’s body, and the child’s death was ruled a homicide

Another child in the home had to be hospitalized for more than a month due to abuse and malnutrition.

Spirit Lake Tribal Social Services had placed the children in the Longie’s care in July 2019.

Investigators said two biological children also suffered abuse.

Tammy Longie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, along with three counts of child abuse in Indian country, and one count of child neglect in Indian country, and will be sentenced Aug. 9.

