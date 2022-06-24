Advertisement

First pediatric COVID-19 shots administered in Minot

Seven month old baby receives the Covid-19 vaccine.
Seven month old baby receives the Covid-19 vaccine.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Your News Leader
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – On Friday, First District Health Unit started COVID Vaccines for children ages six months to four years old.

They got a vaccine shipment late this week.

They said don’t anticipate a high turnout based off of a survey where one in four parents said they would vaccinate their children in that age range.

They said they assuming that some parents will want to meet with their child’s pediatrician beforehand.

“We’re willing to visit with people also who are waiting or willing to listen to what we know and yeah we’re willing and able to get as much or as little vaccine as we need to meet the demand,” says Lacey McNichols, Public Health Nurse.

Appointments can be made online or over the phone.

