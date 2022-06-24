Advertisement

FDA Bans Juul Products

Juul
Juul(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are plenty of Juul products on store shelves that will change soon. In an attempt to decrease youth vaping rates, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered that Juul Lab Inc. pull their electronic cigarettes from retailers today. While e cigarette users will no longer be able to buy the Juul brand, that won’t necessarily discourage them from using others.

“They are loyal to Juul themselves and then other people are going to have to find another product, then for people that smoke Juul to find a way of vaping in another way,” Moe’s Smoke Shop owner Moe Wazwaz said.

Moe Wazwaz, owner of Moe’s Smoke Shop in Bismarck says that he sells 3000 e-cigarette products a day, but a large portion of the sales are not from Juul merchandise. He says there is one regular customer who buys 10 Juul products every day.

“I do have a lot of buyers that buy Juul and they don’t buy anything else,” Wazwaz said.

E-cigarette products made since 2009 must pass through an approval process before going onto the market. The FDA has overseen this process but had not ruled on many products until September of 2021 when the Department of Justice required them to.

“They have been meaning to get this out and they finally did,” North Dakota Department of Health Chief of Tobacco Prevention and Control Neil Charvat said.

The FDA states the reasoning for banning Juul is because the company makes up a significant part of the available products and the company may have played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping. In 2019 the high school youth vaping rate was 33%, this decreased in 2021 to 21%.

“With COVID I question how accurate that is but even then that is still a lot of people,” Charvat said.

For e-cigarette products to stay on the market the companies must show how their product benefits public health. Consumers can still use Juul products they already purchased, but retailers will no longer be able to sell and stock the products.

