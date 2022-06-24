Brock Weppler interviews for MSU Director of Athletics, only internal finalist

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot State Assistant Director of Athletics for Development Brock Weppler interviewed for the school’s Director of Athletics position Thursday.

Weppler came to MSU in 2005 as an assistant baseball coach and served as the head coach from 2007-2016, when he joined the Athletic Department offices.

He is the only internal finalist for the Director of Athletics position.

“I think it gives me a head start on everyone: with the community, with the university, with the relationships. I think we can hit the ground running faster, much faster. I think I’ve got ties. I think I know there’s a few relationships that need mending, but I can help in doing that. I think there’s a lot that we can accomplish that way,” said Weppler.

In his 45-minute presentation to the public, Weppler emphasized: building relationships between Minot State and the community, and relationships within the university.

“Our softball team has to feel like they’re getting support from our football team. They have to feel like they’re getting support from other areas of campus. If you don’t, I’ve been on the other end of it, it feels like you’re not appreciated. For mental wellness, for morale, for Beaver pride, that doesn’t go very far,” said Weppler.

Wheeling Jesuit Athletic Director Kevin Forde will interview for the position Friday. For more information, visit the release from the Minot State University Athletic Department.

