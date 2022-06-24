Advertisement

Bismarck man charged with attempted murder in Wednesday stabbing

Bryan Schiefelbein
Bryan Schiefelbein(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he stabbed a woman in the chest.

Police say they responded to call Wednesday and found a woman profusely bleeding from a stab wound on the right side of her chest. The victim said Bryan Schiefelbein, 49, was the man who stabbed her and threatened to kill her. When Schiefelbein was booked into jail, he told police he “didn’t mean to.”

Schiefelbein is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center. He faces an attempted murder charge.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

