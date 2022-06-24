Advertisement

Bismarck choir director records studio album

By Joel Crane
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If your kids have sung in choir in Bismarck in the last 15 years, there’s a pretty good chance they’ve sung for James McMahon. He’s the director of choral music at Simle Middle School and conducts Central Dakota Children’s Choir’s middle school group, Kantorei. Last month, he released a six-song EP of original music with his group, the Peace Garden Collective. James McMahon understands the value of music, which was more pronounced during Covid. James spent part of the pandemic composing music for a new EP that he hopes inspires harmony.

“Music brings people together, and people seem to set aside their differences when they go and enjoy music,” said McMahon.

This is by no means his first album featuring original music, but the project has been made possible by grants from the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

“It was something just to kind of give it a little kind of forward motion and momentum,” said McMahon.

He says creating music opens you up to being vulnerable, and he applies the same principles in his role as a recording artist as he does in his role as a music educator.

“Every student and every person has a voice or a role in that community and they’re valued, so I guess in a classroom, I’m sharing parts of myself with the kids, in a creative way or just teaching,” said McMahon.

The final song on the EP features a first for James: one of his choirs backing him up. Peace Garden was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Nora Swenson of Makoche Recording Studios. Peace Garden Collective will host a free concert at Custer Park on June 30th. You can find their EP, Peace Garden, on all major streaming services.

