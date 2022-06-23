Advertisement

Upper Missouri Valley Fair returns to Williston

Upper Missouri Valley Fair
Upper Missouri Valley Fair(KFYR)
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - It’s fair week in Williston as the Upper Missouri Valley Fair kicked off Wednesday.

This year’s fair features carnival rides, 4-H exhibits, a petting zoo, and of course, a wide variety of fair food. Fairgoers can also catch daily performances from Tyzen – The Comedy Hypnotist, the action-packed Ninja Experience, and the Bear Hollow Wood Carvers.

“We came out to have a fun time you know. Hang out with friends and go on most of the rides,” said fairgoer Ivan Jolley.

The fair runs through Sunday with stock car races and Judd Hoos in concert both Friday and Saturday night. More information can be found here.

