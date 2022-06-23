Sports Spotlight: Mandan’s Lucas Burgum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lucas Burgum is a standout on the diamond and the court. A Mandan High graduate just weeks ago, his favorite sport to play has always been baseball.

“I’ve always had a nose for a ball. Whenever I was around it when I was little I always grabbed it. Off the tiny tee, little tikes tee,” said Lucas Burgum, Mandan senior.

Burgum has helped the Braves to top-five WDA finishes in each of the past two years, and spends his summers with the Mandan Chiefs.

“Well, I think the thing is that he cares not only about his success but the team’s success as well. I think that drives everything that he does, whether it’s pitching, at the plate, in the field, he wants what’s best for the team,” said Jake Kincaid, Chiefs head coach.

A team player, and a role model for the up-and-coming athletes in the city, Lucas remembers dreaming of playing with the big kids.

“You know, it’s always been here. You see it and you want to be that guy, and just looking over. Going over every couple of Wednesdays, just seeing what things are like over there. Realizing that it wasn’t that long ago that I played over there just like those little fellas,” said Burgum.

“We’ll practice at 8:15, then we have our A’s team. He’ll stay for their practice. Then we have our 14-year-olds after them, he’ll stay for their practice. So he’ll be here until 1:30 or 2 o’clock. I think that shows to me what kind of kid he is. He loves baseball and loves being around the yard,” said Kincaid.

His love for the game has earned Lucas the opportunity to continue playing at Alexandria Tech in Minnesota, a program in its infancy that gives him a chance to earn his keep.

“I really take my work ethic is anything I do. College, here, anything you do, the biggest thing is how hard you work. There’s going to be a lot of guys, 36 brand new guys, all the playing time is going to be right there you just have to go win it,” said Burgum.

He’s gearing up to win a major role with his college team, but first, his focus is finishing the summer with his hometown team. And for Burgum, there’s nothing like the game of baseball.

“I think it’s the failures of it. It makes you better. You still work all the time. You still fail and the next thing you know is you get another at-bat. You just keep going and keep getting better. There’s no line that says, ‘Get here and you’ll be fine’. You just have to go all the time,” said Burgum.

