Advertisement

Pair sentenced federally in child sex crime investigation

33-year-old Katie Heidinger and 46-year-old Derrick Walker
33-year-old Katie Heidinger and 46-year-old Derrick Walker(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – A federal judge sentenced a Minot man and a Velva woman to decades in prison following a child sex crimes investigation.

Federal prosecutors said 33-year-old Katie Heidinger pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and was ordered to serve 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors said a federal jury convicted 46-year-old Derrick Walker in late January, and he was ordered to serve 45 years.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, Heidinger testified during Walker’s trial that she produced sexually explicit images of young children for Walker at his request.

Prosecutors said Heidinger admitted to also creating images and videos of herself abusing the children, and that Walker requested she engage in similar conduct with three other children.

Both will serve a lifetime of supervised release to follow.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
Heavy rains and hail have left some roads in Dickinson impassable.
Dickinson roads impacted by rain, hail
61-year-old Walter Holmes
Bismarck police say Memphis, TN man carried enough fentanyl to kill about 10,000 people
Murder charge added against Rolanda Doyle
Bismarck woman faces murder charge related to five-year-old’s death
Bismarck tree damage
Bismarck clean up begins after Sunday’s severe thunderstorm

Latest News

Five planets align
Five planets align in night sky for first time in 18 years
Special Olympics Torch Run in Bismarck Wednesday
Annual Bismarck Torch Run supports Special Olympics
FitLot at Jaycee Centennial Park
Outdoor gym offers free classes at Jaycee Park
Wish You Were Here Ride
Bismarck motorcycle group riding across the country to promote suicide awareness