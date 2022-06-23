Advertisement

Pair plead guilty to raping minor in Burleigh County

Fort Yates woman and Grand Forks man pleaded guilty.
Fort Yates woman and Grand Forks man pleaded guilty.(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fort Yates woman and a Grand Forks man have pleaded guilty to raping a minor.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier used drugs together before injecting a minor with drugs and raping her last December. They say Peltier gave Windyboy drugs in exchange for the sexual activity with the minor. The minor told police she did not consent.

Windyboy pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition and two other felony charges Wednesday. In an agreement, the state dropped a human trafficking and a sexual servitude charge against her. Peltier pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, patronizing a minor, and delivery of meth.

South Central District Court Judge Pam Nesvig ordered presentence investigations be completed before she sentences the pair.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
Mountain lion spotted in Bismarck
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted on Bismarck security camera Tuesday
33-year-old Katie Heidinger and 46-year-old Derrick Walker
Pair sentenced federally in child sex crime investigation
Life Flight helicopter
Two children rescued after falling into ravine in the Badlands
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 6/22/2022
10PM Sportscast 6/22/2022
Fireworks
Firework sales look to rebound after last year’s drought
weather 6/23
Evening Weather 6/22/22
wish oyu were here rise
Bismarck motorcycle group riding across the country to promote suicide awareness