Pair plead guilty to raping minor in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fort Yates woman and a Grand Forks man have pleaded guilty to raping a minor.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier used drugs together before injecting a minor with drugs and raping her last December. They say Peltier gave Windyboy drugs in exchange for the sexual activity with the minor. The minor told police she did not consent.

Windyboy pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition and two other felony charges Wednesday. In an agreement, the state dropped a human trafficking and a sexual servitude charge against her. Peltier pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, patronizing a minor, and delivery of meth.

South Central District Court Judge Pam Nesvig ordered presentence investigations be completed before she sentences the pair.

