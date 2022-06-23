Advertisement

Pair charged in child abuse investigation in Williston

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The parents of an eight-month-old child were arrested over the weekend in Williston after law enforcement responded to CHI St. Alexius Hospital on a suspected child abuse call.

According to court records, authorities found the child extremely dehydrated and with numerous bruises to the child’s body. Investigators said the child’s parents, Johnathan Hutchinson and Christina Holm, told authorities Hutchinson spanks the child and “has anger issues.”

Holm said she had concerns of Hutchinson hurting the child and noticed the bruising recently, court records indicate.

Law enforcement searched the couple’s residence and found dirty diapers and rotten food everywhere along with the child’s crib in disarray.

Both were charged with one Class B Felony count of child abuse. Online court records indicate that both will be arraigned July 20 in district court in Williston.

