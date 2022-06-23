Advertisement

Outdoor gym offers free classes at Jaycee Park

FitLot at Jaycee Centennial Park
FitLot at Jaycee Centennial Park
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Parks and Recreation has a fully equipped outdoor gym available for use at Jaycee Centennial Park. The FitLot offers free scheduled workout classes with certified instructors.

The classes are adaptable for all age levels and fitness abilities, making it a perfect option for anyone looking to get active for free. The outdoor gym equipment is geared to provide full-body workouts.

“It’s such a great opportunity, see the beauty of the blue sky, see the fresh green grass, and you get to know the people in your class, and it’s a lot of fun,” Instructor Lori Leier said.

The FitLot at Jaycee Centennial Park has classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; you can find the times here.

