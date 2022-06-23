NDAPSSA Non-School & Dakota Awards

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Professional golfer Tom Hoge, the University of Mary hockey team and its goalie, and Bismarck Bobcats coach Layne Sedevie have received year-end awards from the North Dakota Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Hoge, who earned his first PGA Tour victory earlier this year, won the NDAPSSA’s Dakota Award for the second time in three years.

The University of Mary hockey team was named the non-school team of the year for the second consecutive year, while its goalie, Kyle Hayden, was named non-school athlete of the year. Sedevie was named non-school coach of the year.

Dakota Award: Tom Hoge

Tom Hoge, a Fargo South High grad, won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif., in February.

Hoge, who won with a score of 19-under par, collected $1,566,000 for the victory. Hoge previously had two runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour.

Hoge is enjoying his best season as a pro. He currently sits 14th in the FedEx Cup Standings with $3,955,721 in winnings and is ranked 41st in the world.

Other Dakota Award finalists were University of Wisconsin and Team USA hockey player Britta Curl as well as Arizona women’s basketball player Lauren Ware, both of Bismarck.

Non-School Team: University of Mary hockey

Back-to-back ACHA Division II national championships has earned the University of Mary the NDAPSSA’s non-school team of the year for the second year in a row.

The Marauders capped off a 38-5-2 season with a 3-2 triple-overtime victory over Florida Gulf Coast in the title game played in Maryland Heights, Mo. The Marauders became the fifth team to win consecutive titles. Florida Gulf Coast won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.

The Marauders, coached by Dan Huntley, finished the 2021-22 season on a 20-game winning streak.

Other non-school team finalists were the Fargo Post 400 Stars American Legion baseball team and the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, a summer college baseball team in Minot.

Non-school athlete: Kyle Hayden

Hayden went 25-3-2 in goal for the Marauders, including winning all four games in the national tournament.

Named the AHCA Division 2 West Regional Player of the Year, the junior from Albertville, Minn., posted a 1.57 goals against average and a .941 save percentage with six shutouts for the Marauders.

In the national championship game, Hayden made 58 saves and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

The other finalist for the non-school athlete award was Kobe Senn from the Fargo Post 400 American Legion baseball team.

Non-school coach: Layne Sedevie

With a largely new team in the North American Hockey League, Sedevie helped rally the Bismarck Bobcats out of a 9-18-2 hole at the midway point of the season to make the NAHL playoffs.

Sedevie, also the team’s general manager, acquired iron-man goalie Oskar Spinnars Nordin, who played the last 33 games of the season for the Bobcats.

Bismarck finished the season with a record of 29-27-4 and qualified for the NAHL playoffs in Sedevie’s 12th season running his hometown team.

Other finalists for the non-school coach award were Dan Huntley from the University of Mary hockey team and Alex Miklos from the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.

