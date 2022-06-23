Advertisement

National award for BHS’ Schumacher

Jeff Schumacher
Jeff Schumacher(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jun. 22, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck High always knew it had one of the best wrestling coaches in the country. On Wednesday night, Jeff Schumacher received the hardware to back it up.

The National Wrestling Coach of the Year award from the NHSACA was presented to Schumacher in Altoona, Iowa.

He started his coaching career at Bismarck State, then he had stops at Minot and the University of North Dakota before coming back to his high school alma mater in 1997.

Congratulations, Jeff!

