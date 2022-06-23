Advertisement

Moose spotted in downtown Bismarck; Game and Fish wardens warn residents to keep distance

Photo courtesy: Beverly Mehrer
Photo courtesy: Beverly Mehrer(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - First a mountain lion earlier this week and now another wild visitor made a stop in Bismarck Thursday. This animal is a little bigger but can be just as dangerous. A moose has been on the loose in downtown Bismarck.

According to North Dakota Game and Fish, the moose was last spotted near 13th street and Main. Bismarck police said their last report was along 19th and Thayer.

North Dakota Game and Fish say the moose looked young, maybe about a year old. They said when they find moose in city limits, they’ll monitor the animals from a distance to make sure they leave the area. Game and Fish asked that people stay as far away from the moose as they can and not agitate it or put themselves or the animal in danger.

“It’s already been running a fair amount. And it was showing signs of distress. It was panting real heavily. And my concern is with the heat today. If it keeps running, they’re very large animals, very dark fur, they have a difficult time in the heat cooling themselves off,” said Corey Erck, Bismarck District Game Warden with North Dakota Game and Fish.

Bismarck Police and North Dakota Game and Fish have not had any reports of sightings since 5 p.m.

Wardens said a provoked moose can be extremely dangerous and even kill humans.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
Mountain lion spotted in Bismarck
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted on Bismarck security camera Tuesday
33-year-old Katie Heidinger and 46-year-old Derrick Walker
Pair sentenced federally in child sex crime investigation
Fort Yates woman and Grand Forks man pleaded guilty.
Pair plead guilty to raping minor in Burleigh County
Life Flight helicopter
Two children rescued after falling into ravine in the Badlands

Latest News

Image courtesy: Neil Roberts
Minot high schooler wins music scholarship
United Tribes Technical College
Commission meets for Native American children
In a statement from the Governor’s office, they said the storms knocked out power to more than...
Burgum seeks major disaster declaration to counter impact of historic spring storms, flooding
The Minot Fireworks Association is looking to the Magic City community for monetary donations...
Minot Fireworks Association seeking donations ahead of 4th of July show