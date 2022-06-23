Moose spotted in downtown Bismarck; Game and Fish wardens warn residents to keep distance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - First a mountain lion earlier this week and now another wild visitor made a stop in Bismarck Thursday. This animal is a little bigger but can be just as dangerous. A moose has been on the loose in downtown Bismarck.

According to North Dakota Game and Fish, the moose was last spotted near 13th street and Main. Bismarck police said their last report was along 19th and Thayer.

North Dakota Game and Fish say the moose looked young, maybe about a year old. They said when they find moose in city limits, they’ll monitor the animals from a distance to make sure they leave the area. Game and Fish asked that people stay as far away from the moose as they can and not agitate it or put themselves or the animal in danger.

“It’s already been running a fair amount. And it was showing signs of distress. It was panting real heavily. And my concern is with the heat today. If it keeps running, they’re very large animals, very dark fur, they have a difficult time in the heat cooling themselves off,” said Corey Erck, Bismarck District Game Warden with North Dakota Game and Fish.

Bismarck Police and North Dakota Game and Fish have not had any reports of sightings since 5 p.m.

Wardens said a provoked moose can be extremely dangerous and even kill humans.

