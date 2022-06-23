Minot State president named to NCAA Board of Governors

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The NCAA named Minot State University President Dr. Steven Shirley as one of nine voting members to its Board of Governors Wednesday.

Shirley is the lone representative from a Division II school. The board also consists of four Division I school presidents, one Division III school president, two independent members, and a former student-athlete.

The Board of Governors is responsible for overseeing NCAA finances and media rights, along with evaluating the association’s president, the announcement said.

The new voting members will assume duties Aug. 1.

