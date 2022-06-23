Minot high schooler wins music scholarship

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A high school music student from Minot earned a major scholarship this past weekend during a statewide “Battle of the Bands” competition.

All of the six competitors were from Bismarck, except for Minot’s Madie Roberts.

Roberts chose to play three original songs.

She won $1500 in scholarships: $500 from the solo/duo category and $1000 for being the overall winner.

“There was a band category and then there was like a solo/duo category, and I won the solo/duo category and then I also won the overall thing. So I won $500 from the solo thing and then $1000 from the overall thing,” said Roberts.

Madie is going into her junior year and says she has a few secret projects that she is working on.

