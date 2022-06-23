Minot Fireworks Association seeking donations ahead of 4th of July show

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Fireworks Association is looking to bring their 4th of July show to the North Dakota State Fairgrounds this year, but they need your help.

The association is looking to the Magic City community for monetary donations and volunteer hours.

They say this year because of inflation and lack of interest in helping behind the scenes, they are not able to put on a grand event like years’ past.

“We are always looking for volunteers to help us do the fundraising and to do the event the day of and the day after for clean up so we are asking people of the community if they are interested in helping, we can always use that help,” said Adam Dyess.

On July 4th, the fireworks display will be starting at 10:45 p.m. at the grandstands on the fairgrounds.

If you would like to donate money to the Fireworks Association or Volunteer head to their Facebook page.

