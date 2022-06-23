Advertisement

Minot Fireworks Association seeking donations ahead of 4th of July show

The Minot Fireworks Association is looking to the Magic City community for monetary donations...
The Minot Fireworks Association is looking to the Magic City community for monetary donations and volunteer hours.(none)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Fireworks Association is looking to bring their 4th of July show to the North Dakota State Fairgrounds this year, but they need your help.

The association is looking to the Magic City community for monetary donations and volunteer hours.

They say this year because of inflation and lack of interest in helping behind the scenes, they are not able to put on a grand event like years’ past.

“We are always looking for volunteers to help us do the fundraising and to do the event the day of and the day after for clean up so we are asking people of the community if they are interested in helping, we can always use that help,” said Adam Dyess.

On July 4th, the fireworks display will be starting at 10:45 p.m. at the grandstands on the fairgrounds.

If you would like to donate money to the Fireworks Association or Volunteer head to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
Mountain lion spotted in Bismarck
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted on Bismarck security camera Tuesday
33-year-old Katie Heidinger and 46-year-old Derrick Walker
Pair sentenced federally in child sex crime investigation
Life Flight helicopter
Two children rescued after falling into ravine in the Badlands
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police

Latest News

In a statement from the Governor’s office, they said the storms knocked out power to more than...
Burgum seeks major disaster declaration to counter impact of historic spring storms, flooding
On Thursday Col. Michael Walters transferred his authority over to Col. Daniel Hoadley, the...
5th Bomb Wing welcomes new commander
This week kids with disabilities in Minot are getting the chance to gain more independence by...
‘iCan Bike’ camp teaches confidence, life skills in Minot
One Bismarck teenager and her mom, say whichever it is, Duey Johnson's presence is nothing...
‘Guardian Angel’ helps teen with broken leg