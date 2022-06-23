Advertisement

MaLiah Burke named Gatorade North Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year for second-straight year

By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Recent Minot High graduate MaLiah Burke was named the Gatorade North Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the second-straight season, the Gatorade Player of the Year program announced Thursday.

MaLiah tallied 21 goals and 10 assists in her senior campaign. She added WDA and NDHSAA senior athlete of the year plaques to her trophy case.

Gatorade may now award $1,000 to an organization of MaLiah’s choice. She also has the opportunity to submit an application for her organization of choice to receive a $10,000 grant.

All state Player of the Year winners are named finalists for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award. The award will be announced later this month, the release said.

MaLiah signed a letter of intent to play soccer at UMary in the fall.

