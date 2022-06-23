Advertisement

Main Street Minute: Blissful Bee Smoothies opens storefront in Minot

By Emily Norman
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Blissful Bee Smoothies specializes in cold-pressed juices and smoothies. Owner and Creator Anna Schneider said there’s been a need in the community for a business like hers.

Schneider has been in business for about 16 months, previously at the Green Thumb Greenhouse.

She has a passion for cold-pressed juices and wants to offer that to Minot and the surrounding areas.

One of her main focuses is on children when thinking of recipes.

“When a child comes in and gets a smoothie and loves it or they want to drink their mom’s juice, it’s the best feeling because I think that’s so important for growing humans,” said Schneider.

Some of the produce they use in their drinks is locally sourced from places such as Larry’s Lettuce in Carrington.

Schneider and her team look for the freshest, in-season produce.

They also have coffee that is from locally-made beans.

“It’s just a whole different vibe. It’s completely, there’s something so refreshing and amazing about feeling good about what you’re putting in your body,” said Payton Bland, smoothie artist.

Schneider said that people from the base and others who aren’t originally from here are glad she opened her storefront.

Other business owners like Shantel Blackburn said Blissful Bee Smoothies is a way for people in the community to be happy and healthy.

“You know, we are only as strong as our community is. So when we put our money into our community, everybody reaps the benefits. And this type of business is so important,” said Blackburn.

Putting a new blend on local business in the Magic City.

Blissful Bee Smoothies is located at 3514 N Broadway next to Ask Fitness on North Hill.

The shop is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

