‘It’s our last chance at baseball’: Sabre Dogs players embrace rivalries

MINOT, N.D. – Summer collegiate baseball isn’t known for its rivalries.

Players participate in leagues such as the Cape Cod League or Northwoods League to stay ready for their school seasons in the spring.

Sabre Dogs players say that’s not the case in the Expedition League.

“This league is a lot more serious than a bunch of other summer ball leagues. I feel like people are here because, for most of us, it’s our last chance at baseball. We’re all scratching and clawing just to get anything after this,” said pitcher Brett Lorah.

Two Sabre Dogs players have ended their summers early by signing pro deals: Kamron Willman and Jacob Wesselmann. That’s the dream for Lorah, who said he found out how much he needed baseball only when he gave it up for a year and a half.

“I just had this empty hole. I didn’t know what to do with my free time. I didn’t really enjoy anything but baseball. I wanted to be back on the field, so I came back. You’ll fight as hard as you can to play as long as you can,” said Lorah.

Lorah fought out of jams on two occasions Tuesday night in a 12-2 run-rule win over the Trappers.

The Sabre Dogs play Pierre for the ninth time this season Wednesday.

