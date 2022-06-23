Firework sales look to rebound after last year’s drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Farmers are not the only business that suffered through the drought in North Dakota. Fireworks stands also got burned by the dry weather.

With burn bans in place last year, the fireworks industry saw a decrease in sales. Many people did not buy because they were unable to set off fireworks. This year, late winter storms and heavy rainfall the past few months have Memory Fireworks looking to get back to normal sales this Fourth of July.

“Everyone wants to be safe on the Fourth of July, and they don’t want to have any accidents or burns. This moisture has been really good and people are more excited to come out and buy,” said Shannon Knutson, co-owner of Memory Fireworks.

Memory Fireworks has three locations in Bismarck-Mandan and will be open June 27 through July 5. Current burn ban restrictions & fire danger maps can be found here.

