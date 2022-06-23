Advertisement

Firework sales look to rebound after last year’s drought

Fireworks
Fireworks(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Farmers are not the only business that suffered through the drought in North Dakota. Fireworks stands also got burned by the dry weather.

With burn bans in place last year, the fireworks industry saw a decrease in sales. Many people did not buy because they were unable to set off fireworks. This year, late winter storms and heavy rainfall the past few months have Memory Fireworks looking to get back to normal sales this Fourth of July.

“Everyone wants to be safe on the Fourth of July, and they don’t want to have any accidents or burns. This moisture has been really good and people are more excited to come out and buy,” said Shannon Knutson, co-owner of Memory Fireworks.

Memory Fireworks has three locations in Bismarck-Mandan and will be open June 27 through July 5. Current burn ban restrictions & fire danger maps can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
Heavy rains and hail have left some roads in Dickinson impassable.
Dickinson roads impacted by rain, hail
61-year-old Walter Holmes
Bismarck police say Memphis, TN man carried enough fentanyl to kill about 10,000 people
Murder charge added against Rolanda Doyle
Bismarck woman faces murder charge related to five-year-old’s death
Bismarck tree damage
Bismarck clean up begins after Sunday’s severe thunderstorm

Latest News

weather 6/23
Evening Weather 6/22/22
wish oyu were here rise
Bismarck motorcycle group riding across the country to promote suicide awareness
recoving america's wildlife act
North Dakota reacts after Recovering America’s Wildlife Act passes U.S. House, awaits vote in Senate
blissful bee
Main Street Minute: Blissful Bee Smoothies opens storefront in Minot