DLB three-sport star picks Valley City State softball

DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) - MacKenzie Rist signed a letter of intent Thursday morning to play softball at Valley City State University next season.

The cross country runner, basketball guard, and softball regional senior athlete of the year originally planned to attend VCSU solely for academics, she said.

“I got asked to play softball, and I was going to miss it a little bit more than I thought. I decided that I’ll just go for it,” said MacKenzie.

MacKenzie and her twin brother, Caleb, were honored as DLB’s co-salutatorians at graduation. Caleb signed to play football at UMary in the fall.

“She’s not a loud, boisterous leader, never has been. She lets her actions show. If you want to model yourself after someone, that’s a pretty darn good person to model yourself after,” said Lakers softball coach Peggy Person.

MacKenzie said she plans to study health sciences in hopes of entering the dentistry field.

