Century High student wins prestigious Presidental Scholar Award

Chance Bowlinger
Chance Bowlinger(Courtesy: Chance Bowlinger)
By Hilary Lane
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Being named a U.S. Presidential Scholar is considered one of the nation’s most prestigious academic awards for high school graduates.

Out of 3.7 million students graduating high school this year, Chance Bowlinger, a Century High School senior in Bismarck, is one of 160 students across the country to wear this very special medal.

“I felt very honored,” said Bowlinger.

Being named a Presidential Scholar is no easy feat.

The pool starts with 15,000 nominees and then the 161 finalists are chosen based on excellence in their academics, the arts, and extracurricular activities.

“So both musically, academically and athletically, I’ve been very successful in what I do as well as I thought I wrote some good essays, which encapsulated how I’m well-rounded,” said Bowlinger.

In addition to being number one in his class with a GPA over 4.0, Bowlinger also plays soccer and runs track. He also made all-state for Jazz piano and made all-state for drums each of the past three years.

He plans to go to North Dakota State University next year, where he has already been offered a full scholarship and plans to study software development.

Even though he has big dreams and a very busy schedule, Bowlinger says it is important to stay humble.

“I’m still grounded,” said Bowlinger. “I am very family oriented, religion oriented. But at the same time, trying to be normal, have a girlfriend and just do everyday things.”

