Burgum seeks major disaster declaration to counter impact of historic spring storms, flooding

In a statement from the Governor’s office, they said the storms knocked out power to more than 10,000 North Dakotans and caused more than $57 million worth of damage.(Verendrye Electric)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, requested a presidential major disaster declaration Wednesday to help counter the costs of the severe spring storms and flooding.

In a statement from the Governor’s office, they said the storms knocked out power to more than 10,000 North Dakotans and caused more than $57 million worth of damage.

The letter to President Joe Biden through FEMA calls for a declaration for the following counties: Adams, Barnes, Billings, Bottineau, Burke, Cavalier, Dickey, Divide, Dunn, Foster, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Grant, Griggs, Hettinger, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Nelson, Oliver, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Renville, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Steele, Stutsman, Towner, Traill, Walsh, Ward, Wells and Williams.

If granted, the declaration would unlock FEMA public assistance to help communities pay for repairs and other infrastructure.

Burgum also is asking that the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program be implemented on a statewide basis to help communities pay for projects that increase resiliency and reduce costs in the long term.

More details can be found here.

