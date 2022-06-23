Advertisement

Birth rates increase slightly in North Dakota

Newborn baby with mother
Newborn baby with mother(MGN, Pikist)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CDC reports for the first time since 2014, that there has been an increase in birth rates across the United States. This development has also been recorded in North Dakota, but only by a 0.5% increase in birth rates.

Fertility rates have also increased slightly, but this increase is being compared to 2020 rates, which have one of the lowest fertility rates since the U.S. began tracking fertility rates in the 1930s.

“It’s not really put us back to where we were in the pre-pandemic era, so it almost seems like its a downward trend that has a very slight uptake that may look like an increase, but I wouldn’t say that’s a trend or one that we would call significant at this point,” Analytics Director Grace Njau said.

The birth rate for teenagers ages 15–19 declined by 6% in 2021 to 14.4 births per 1,000 females.

