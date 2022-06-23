Biden proposes gas tax holiday; Hoeven reacts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden asked Congress Wednesday to temporarily suspend the 18-cent federal gas tax.

Congress has never lifted the gas tax, even temporarily. But according to AAA, the national price for a gallon of regular topped five dollars last week for the first time ever. Although the project would provide relief for consumers, Senator John Hoeven says it’s the wrong approach to solving high gas prices.

“The problem is that this administration, with their energy policy, is putting handcuffs on our producers. They need to change their energy policy so that we can produce more energy, more gas, more oil here at home. That’s what will bring down the price at the pump for our consumers,” said Senator John Hoeven.

Another concern expressed by lawmakers is the impact a suspension would have on money for infrastructure. President Biden isn’t concerned about that, he says it won’t have a significant impact on major road construction and repairs. The proposed suspension of gas taxes would cost around $10 billion dollars.

