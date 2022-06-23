Advertisement

Annual Bismarck Torch Run supports Special Olympics

Special Olympics Torch Run in Bismarck Wednesday
(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday, law enforcement and community members ran and walked to raise awareness and help raise funds for the Special Olympics. The Torch Run for the event started in 1985 in North Dakota, and each year, more than 400 officers in North Dakota promote the partnership.

The run started at the State Capitol building and ended at Scheels. The Torch Run is held in seven communities across North Dakota.

“We’re running from the capitol steps down to Scheels. It’s just to raise awareness for the Special Olympics program and the Special Olympics athletes, so it’s just a fun time,” Kevin Arghaud said.

In North Dakota, the Special Olympics reaches over 1,500 athletes.

