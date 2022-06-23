Advertisement

5th Bomb Wing welcomes new commander

On Thursday Col. Michael Walters transferred his authority over to Col. Daniel Hoadley, the...
On Thursday Col. Michael Walters transferred his authority over to Col. Daniel Hoadley, the newest 5th Bomb Wing Commander.(none)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) – Earlier this month, the 91st missile wing on the Minot air force base welcomed a new commander.

Today, it was the 5th Bomb Wing’s turn.

On Thursday Col. Michael Walters transferred his authority over to Col. Daniel Hoadley, the newest 5th Bomb Wing Commander.

“Color Guard for a job well done, SrA Holley for the powerful and moving rendition of the National Anthem, Chaplain Boyle for your touching invocation, and the formation of Warbirds that we have here with us today thank you, folks,” said Walters.

Hoadley said he understands why there is a sign at the front gate that states, ‘ONLY THE BEST COME NORTH’ after arriving in Minot when it was still bitter cold.

“The day I was to report into sub-zero temperatures needless to say it was a less than warm welcome,” said Hoadley.

The base now has two new Wing commanders who are ready to see what Minot airmen can really do.

Change of command happens every two years.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
Mountain lion spotted in Bismarck
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted on Bismarck security camera Tuesday
33-year-old Katie Heidinger and 46-year-old Derrick Walker
Pair sentenced federally in child sex crime investigation
Life Flight helicopter
Two children rescued after falling into ravine in the Badlands
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police

Latest News

In a statement from the Governor’s office, they said the storms knocked out power to more than...
Burgum seeks major disaster declaration to counter impact of historic spring storms, flooding
The Minot Fireworks Association is looking to the Magic City community for monetary donations...
Minot Fireworks Association seeking donations ahead of 4th of July show
This week kids with disabilities in Minot are getting the chance to gain more independence by...
‘iCan Bike’ camp teaches confidence, life skills in Minot
One Bismarck teenager and her mom, say whichever it is, Duey Johnson's presence is nothing...
‘Guardian Angel’ helps teen with broken leg