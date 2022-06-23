5th Bomb Wing welcomes new commander

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) – Earlier this month, the 91st missile wing on the Minot air force base welcomed a new commander.

Today, it was the 5th Bomb Wing’s turn.

On Thursday Col. Michael Walters transferred his authority over to Col. Daniel Hoadley, the newest 5th Bomb Wing Commander.

“Color Guard for a job well done, SrA Holley for the powerful and moving rendition of the National Anthem, Chaplain Boyle for your touching invocation, and the formation of Warbirds that we have here with us today thank you, folks,” said Walters.

Hoadley said he understands why there is a sign at the front gate that states, ‘ONLY THE BEST COME NORTH’ after arriving in Minot when it was still bitter cold.

“The day I was to report into sub-zero temperatures needless to say it was a less than warm welcome,” said Hoadley.

The base now has two new Wing commanders who are ready to see what Minot airmen can really do.

Change of command happens every two years.

