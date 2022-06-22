Advertisement

Two children rescued after falling into ravine in the Badlands

Life Flight helicopter
Life Flight helicopter(Rapid City photo)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pennington County Search and Rescue team rescued two children in the Badlands National Park Tuesday.

According to a release, the children fell into a ravine at the Boondock Camping Ground around 9 a.m. and were rescued about two hours later. The emergency crew used a high-angle rope rescue technique to rescue the 10-year-old boy and his sister (her age was not released).

The boy was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital with a suspected broken wrist and possible concussion. The girl is OK. They are part of a family visiting from Illinois.

Agencies responding include Interior Fire Department, Pennington County Search and Rescue, Pennington Count Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Fire Department, Wall Fire Department, National Park Service and Black Hills Life Flight.

