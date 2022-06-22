Advertisement

Sen. Kevin Cramer sidelined with serious hand injury

Cramer originally introduced the bill in a bipartisan effort alongside 31 lawmakers from both parties, but now won't support it in its current form.(Office of Sen. Kevin Cramer)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - Senator Kevin Cramer says his hand was seriously injured over the weekend while he was doing yard work.

In a statement from his office, Cramer says he had immediate surgery on his right hand, but is now alert and in good spirits. Cramer is in North Dakota, close to medical care, as he reports there is a high risk of infection and the possibility for amputation for a finger.

Cramer says he will miss this week of votes and hearings in the U.S. Senate as he monitors his conditions. He says he’s in close contact with colleagues and staff over business in Washington. He plans to return to the Capitol after the Independence Day state work period.

