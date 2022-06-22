Sen. Kevin Cramer sidelined with serious hand injury

NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - Senator Kevin Cramer says his hand was seriously injured over the weekend while he was doing yard work.

In a statement from his office, Cramer says he had immediate surgery on his right hand, but is now alert and in good spirits. Cramer is in North Dakota, close to medical care, as he reports there is a high risk of infection and the possibility for amputation for a finger.

Cramer says he will miss this week of votes and hearings in the U.S. Senate as he monitors his conditions. He says he’s in close contact with colleagues and staff over business in Washington. He plans to return to the Capitol after the Independence Day state work period.

