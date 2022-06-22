Repairs planned for Long X Road in McKenzie County

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - McKenzie County officials say they are going to repair one of their vital roads for oilfield traffic.

They say parts of the Long X Road south of the Missouri River are becoming unstable due to heavy rains affecting the nearby slide area. They are planning to move the road 500 feet south of its current location, which will cost about $2 million. This is not the first time the road has had to be moved.

“Back in 1992, they actually had to reroute the road because the road had split off into the river and they re-routed it to the south already once. In 2010, they had to do it again and move the road over, so this has been an ongoing deal since 1990,” said Layton Northrop, County Road Superintendent.

Northrop adds that around 100 oilfield trucks travel the road daily, calling it a major corridor for the industry.

Long X realignment (Courtesy: McKenzie County)

