Pro’s Pointer #8: catching fish in the weeds

By Johnnie Candle and Lee Timmerman
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fishing in and around weeds can be a test of patience, but there’s a very good reason why anglers are willing to test their patience.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, said: “It’s that time of the year where the weeds are becoming more prevalent and we all know that fish live to live in the weeds. Catching fish out of the weeds on the other hand is a little bit tricky. It’s all about keeping your lure just above the weeds without getting buried in the weeds and creating havoc. Crankbaits are a great way to fish the weeds. It’s going to take a varied selection.

You’re going to need lures that will dive to several depths and it’s going to take trial and error to find the crankbait that stays just above the weeds. Jigs also work well in the weeds, but they take a little bit more finesse. They tend to sink rapidly and get way too deep in the weeds. A trick I like to use is to add one of these safety-pin spinners. Now your presentation becomes a little more cast and reel. It doesn’t sink as far and that spinner actually knocks the weeds out of the way keeping them away from your hook. Now a lot of anglers refer to weeds as ‘salad,’ but I’ve never been known to carry a bottle of dressing.”

Next week, Johnnie is talking about smallmouth bass.

