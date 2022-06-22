Pair of Sabre Dogs players sign professional contract

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two Sabre Dogs players inked contracts with professional baseball teams Tuesday, the team announced.

Right-handed pitcher Jacob Wesselmann and infielder Kamron Willman are the first two Souris Valley players to sign deals this summer.

Wesselmann will join the Grand Junction Rockies, a member of the Pioneer League. The Rockies were a minor-league affiliate of the Colorado Rockies until 2020 when the Pioneer League was designated as an MLB Partner League.

Willman signed with the Missoula PaddleHeads, also a member of the Pioneer League.

Wesselmann led the Sabre Dogs in innings pitched (21.0) and strikeouts (29).

Souris Valley currently sits atop the Expedition League with a 20-1 record.

