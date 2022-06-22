Advertisement

Pair of Sabre Dogs players sign professional contract

Sabre Dogs
Sabre Dogs(KMOT)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two Sabre Dogs players inked contracts with professional baseball teams Tuesday, the team announced.

Right-handed pitcher Jacob Wesselmann and infielder Kamron Willman are the first two Souris Valley players to sign deals this summer.

Wesselmann will join the Grand Junction Rockies, a member of the Pioneer League. The Rockies were a minor-league affiliate of the Colorado Rockies until 2020 when the Pioneer League was designated as an MLB Partner League.

Willman signed with the Missoula PaddleHeads, also a member of the Pioneer League.

Wesselmann led the Sabre Dogs in innings pitched (21.0) and strikeouts (29).

Souris Valley currently sits atop the Expedition League with a 20-1 record.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rains and hail have left some roads in Dickinson impassable.
Dickinson roads impacted by rain, hail
Police blocking off parts of 4th and Boulevard
2 injured in crash in Bismarck Monday morning
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp
North Dakota Highway Patrol hat
Bicyclist dead in Stutsman County after getting hit by truck
Bismarck tree damage
Bismarck clean up begins after Sunday’s severe thunderstorm

Latest News

NDAPSSA Special Achievement Award
NDAPSSA Special Achievement Award: Dressler, Aspaas, Johnson
10PM Sportscast 6/20/2022
10PM Sportscast 6/20/2022
Summer League Series
Summer League Series: Badlands Big Sticks
sports 10 pm
6PM Sportscast 5/20/22